Coronavirus Effect: Bollywood Singer Shweta Pandit is Stuck in Italy with her Husband, Gives an Update on the Scary Scenario in the Country

Shweta Pandit gives an update from Italy amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood singer Shweta Pandit resides in Italy with her husband but all's not well in their paradise currently. No, we aren't talking about their mutual differences here but the outbreak of coronavirus globally. The virus that originated from Wuhan, China has already claimed close to 8,000 Italian lives and the country still struggles to curb its outbreak. While the government there has already issued lockdown as a preventive measure, Shweta took to her Instagram account to share an update on this scary scenario. PM Modi Declares 21 Days Lockdown to Curb Coronavirus in India: Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah and Other Celebs Laud the Step.

In a video shared on her social media site, Shweta narrated her scary experience by saying, "Doston mein khud pichle ek mahine se apne kamre se bahar nahi nikli hoon, aur yeh usse pehle jab yahaki government ne lockdown announce kiya tha. Kyuki jab hume pata chala ki ek aisi bimari yaha fel chuki hai, jiska hume pata bhi nahi ki yeh kab hua aur kisse milne se hua aur yeh ek sadharan sa sardi, zukham hai ya kuch aur. Jab tak aadmi apne doctor ke paas jata hai, apne hospital jaata hai, tab usse pata chalta hai ki usse ICU ki zarurat hai, usse oxygen ki zarurat hai aur kuch hi din baad uski death bhi hojati hai.”

Check out Shweta Pandit's Video Message

View this post on Instagram #staysafe #stayhome #prayforitaly #italylockdown #indialockdown #jantacurfew A post shared by SP ✨ (@shwetapandit7) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT

She further continued by saying how she wakes up to an ambulance's siren every morning and the virus has already claimed one too many lives in the country. She further assures her fans that she's completely fine and taking all the necessary precautions suggested by health advisors. The singer even mentioned how she was planning to visit her family in India during Holi celebrations but decided against it. Since the situation is her country was escalating, she didn't want to travel as it would risk passing on the virus to her family. Hey Bollywood, We Know How To Do Dishes and Cook! Can You Use Your Influence In a Better Way Please?

Indian Government meanwhile is taking all the precautionary measures to curb its speed. PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country as a measure to tackle the COVID1-19 outbreak.