COVID-19 Lockdown: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Is Bored of His Daddy and This Video Is Proof

It seems coronavirus lockdown has turned filmmaker Karan Johar into a paparazzo, as he's been seen capturing and posting videos of his children, Yash and Roohi, all the time. On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram and posted another video that shows his little son Yash calling him a " very boring" person. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Remind Fans to ‘Light Lamps’ and Follow PM Modi’s 9 PM 9 Minute Appeal on April 5 (Read Tweets)

"I am very boring! Apparently! # LockdownWithTheJohars," Karan captioned the video. Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor commented: "Because you don't wear simple clothes." Farah Khan wrote: "Your kids are fed up of you." Karan Johar Shares a Hilarious Conversation of Yash and Roohi Spotting ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ in His Closet (Watch Video)

Here Is Karan Johar’s son Yash In a Candid Video

View this post on Instagram I am very boring! Apparently! #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 5, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

On directorial front, Karan has a major multi-starrerA film, "Takht" in his kitty. The movie will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.