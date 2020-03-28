COVID-19 Outbreak: Shah Rukh Khan Records a Special Message for Dubai Residents, Requests Them to Stay Indoors and Follow Social-Distancing (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan's association with Dubai goes back a long way. The actor is their brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism and we have seen him attend different events in this UAE city. While the actor is busy recording messages for the Indian citizens amid coronavirus outbreak in the city, he also felt obliged to record one for his fans and well-wishers who are fighting the same pandemic in Dubai. UAE as a country is tackling the spread of the virus like every other government and the actor is doing his bit in making its residents understand the gravity of this situation. Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and More - 20 Amazing Little Details About Your Fave Hindi Movies That Will Make You Watch Them Again!

"To all my brothers and sisters in Dubai, please don’t head to the beach, the hotel or the park. Avoid hosting neighbours and friends. This is the only way to battle coronavirus. So, I ask all my friends to stay home and practice social distancing,” he said in his 90-seconds video shared by Dubai Media Office on Twitter. As the governments have mentioned earlier, staying indoors and practising social-distancing is the only way to curb the spread of this virus and while is currently observing a 21-day lockdown period, UAE is yet to take any such strict measure. Hopefully, they won't have to. Shah Rukh Khan Creatively Uses Scenes From Kal Ho Naa Ho and Other Films to Guide Fans on Safety Measures and Symptoms Of Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Message

Message from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to the Indian expat community in #Dubai: Stay in your homes, stay healthy and protect society. #StayHome @iamsrk @dubaitourism pic.twitter.com/ebUsik1aUw — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor along with other Bollywood stars is being questioned on Twitter for his lack of monetary help to the government. While the superstars in South are generously donating to relief funds set up by different state governments, B-town is yet to make any announcement or probably they are already doing their bit without making any headlines out of it.