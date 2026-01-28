The United Arab Emirates and Ireland are set to face off in a two-match T20 International series beginning on 29 January 2026, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This bilateral series serves as a critical final warm-up for both nations before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicks off in India and Sri Lanka next month. While the UAE has enjoyed a dominant recent record against the Irish side, winning their last five encounters, Ireland arrives in Dubai looking to build on the momentum gained from their recent series against Italy. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.

Where to Watch UAE vs Ireland 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

Cricket fans in India can follow the series through a digital platform. Live streaming of the UAE vs Ireland series is available on the FanCode app and website. FanCode often requires a match or tour pass for access to high-definition live coverage. How the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.

Series Fact

Feature Details Series Ireland tour of UAE 2026 (2 T20Is) 1st T20I Date Thursday, 29 January 2026 2nd T20I Date Saturday, 31 January 2026 Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Start Time 19:30 IST Live Streaming (India) FanCode TV Broadcast (India) None

The timing of this series is vital for both teams' World Cup preparations. Ireland is placed in Group B for the upcoming mega-event alongside Australia and Sri Lanka, while the UAE is drawn in Group D with South Africa and New Zealand.

For Ireland captain Paul Stirling, the priority remains finding a settled middle order. Although Harry Tector showed excellent form in their recent matches against Italy, the senior core will be eager to test themselves against a UAE bowling attack that has frequently troubled them in these conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).