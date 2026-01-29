Mumbai, January 29: The Dubai gold rate today continued its upward march on Thursday, January 29, 2026, as prices extended gains amid persistent global volatility. Gold prices in Dubai stayed firmly elevated, supported by strong safe-haven demand in the international bullion market and ongoing uncertainty surrounding global economic growth, inflation trends, and currency movements. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, January 29, in AED, USD and INR below.

In early trade, 24K gold rose to AED 602.50 per gram, marking yet another record high in the emirate. The sustained rally underlines gold’s enduring appeal as a hedge against geopolitical risks and fluctuating exchange rates. With prices now consistently holding above the AED 600 per gram level, both retail buyers and long-term investors are recalibrating expectations in line with the new high-price environment. Gold Rate Today, January 29, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Across purity levels, 18K, 21K, 22K, and 24K gold rates posted marginal increases compared to the start of the week. The broad-based rise suggests that bullish sentiment remains intact, even as some investors stay cautious about near-term profit booking. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 28.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 29, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 602.50 164.17 15,038 10 Grams 6,025.00 1,641.69 1,50,384 1 Tola 7,025.15 1,914.21 1,75,348 22K 1 Gram 558.00 152.04 13,928 10 Grams 5,580.00 1,520.44 1,39,277 1 Tola 6,506.28 1,772.83 1,62,397 21K 1 Gram 535.00 145.78 13,354 10 Grams 5,350.00 1,457.77 1,33,536 1 Tola 6,238.10 1,699.75 1,55,703 18K 1 Gram 458.50 124.93 11,444 10 Grams 4,585.00 1,249.32 1,14,442 1 Tola 5,346.11 1,456.71 1,33,439

The 24K gold price in Dubai settled at AED 602.50 per gram, maintaining its historic highs. 22K gold, the preferred choice for jewellery buyers, climbed to AED 558.00 per gram, indicating that despite elevated prices, underlying demand remains resilient.

Meanwhile, 21K and 18K gold rates also moved higher, reinforcing gold’s premium positioning across all purity segments. Market participants are now closely tracking upcoming central bank policy signals, inflation readings, and global risk cues, which are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the near-term outlook for gold prices in Dubai and globally.

