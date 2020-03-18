COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO's Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video)

Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO's Safe Hands Challenge (Photo Credits: Instagram)

WHO was quick to recognise the coronavirus as a pandemic. The virus that originated in Wuhan, China was quick to spread in different parts of the world, with Europe now becoming its new epicentre. And as medical institutes and researchers gear up to tackle the spread of the virus, they have enlisted few precautionary measures that are as simple as washing your hands and covering your face. WHO (World Health Organisation) has started a Safe Hands Challenge on social media to demonstrate the correct way of washing hands in this tensed situation. Deepika Padukone Cleans Wardrobe to Stay Productive Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (See Pics).

The organisation has nominated different celebs to take up the challenge and they indirectly refer the same to others. In Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has accepted the challenge while forwarding it to Roger Federer, Virat Kohli and Christiano Ronaldo. And joining her next in the list of B-town celebs is Anushka Sharma. The Zero actress took to her Instagram account to demonstrate the right way to wash your hands as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. It's extremely basic yet the need of the hour.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Video

View this post on Instagram @anushkasharma #anushkasharma #handwash #handwashchallenge #corona #gocorona A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Mar 17, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Anushka further advised everyone to stay safe and healthy amid the outbreak in the city. Though the actress didn't forward the challenge to anyone, we bet a similar video from Virat Kohli is on its way. Stay tuned.