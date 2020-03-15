Deepika Padukone Cleans Wardrobe to Stay Productive Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (See Pics)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the outbreak of novel coronavirus putting people and Bollywood celebrities in isolation, actor Deepika Padukone took the opportunity to clean her wardrobe. The actor who is home stuck like many others as a move to socially distance oneself from others to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, took to Instagram to share how she is spending her Sunday. Deepika Padukone Throws Some Monochrome Magic As She Wears a Sultry Monokini For Elle India (View Pics).

Padukone shared a picture of her outfits kept in hangers on the medium and captioned the post, "Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe." Deepika Padukone on Ex-Boyfriend: ‘The First Time He Cheated on Me, I Thought There Was Something Wrong with Me’.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷 #cleaning #wardrobe A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 15, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Earlier in the day all Indian film bodies held a meeting and decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from March 19 to 31 in the light of the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). As of Sunday, the total cases of coronavirus reported in India is 107, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Coronavirus Affects Indian Cinema: From Salman Khan's Radhe to Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra, All That Has Been Hit by COVID 19.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.