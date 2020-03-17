COVID-19 Pandemic: Deepika Padukone Shows How To Wash Hands, Extends WHO's Safe Hands Challenge To Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo And Virat Kohli (Watch Video)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone took to her Twitter handle to share a video to spread awareness about containing COVID-19 pandemic. The actress took up the 'Safe Hands Challenge' that was extended to her by the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. She showed the world how she washes her hands. With that, we also got a little tour of her washroom. Who doesn't want a sneak peek into the houses of famous celebs? As the actress lathers up hands with soap, you can hear Bob Marley's Everything's Gonna Be Alright playing in the background. A perfect song for the situation. Deepika Padukone Cleans Wardrobe to Stay Productive Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (See Pics).

The world is currently trying its best to contain the pandemic by various means. A travel ban has been imposed across the globe. Citizens of various countries have been advised to practice social distancing. Add to it, this latest initiative by WHO. Washing hands regularly can reduce the risk of contracting the virus. BTW, Tedros had also extended the Safe Hands Challenge to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katy Perry, and BTS amongst many others. Coldplay’s Chris Martin Interacts With Fans, Performs 'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Trouble' Via Instagram Live Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Deepika, in turn, nominated sports personalities like Christiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli and Roger Federer for the challenge. Let us see, which one of these takes up the simple task.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Tweet For Safe Hands Challenge Here:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Deepika is not the only one trying to spread awareness. Priyanka Chopra, as part of UNICEF and Global Citizen, has been talking about the cause as well. Ekta Kapoor has temporarily shut down production across her Balaji banner. And so many more entertainers are coming forward. With the entertainment industry coming forward like this and our health department on its toes, we can easily hope that the situation will be contained soon. Coronavirus Outbreak: The Producers Guild of India Announces a Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners to Help Them During the Shutdown of Film and TV Productions.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actress also co-produced the film. Now, she will be seen opposite her husband Ranveer Singh for the fourth time in the upcoming sports biopic, 83. She plays Romi Bhatia, the wife of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, essayed by Ranveer. Deepika is also co-producing 83, alongside the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, in which she stars alongside, Rishi Kapoor. She also has the Mahabharta-film in her kitty, which will be told from the perspective of Draupadi.

Deepika also has the Dharma Productions' Shakun Batra directorial with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is really excited about the film which will be a never-seen-before modern love story, and she has defined her character as something in the same zone as Veronica from Cocktail.