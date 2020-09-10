Deepika Padukone who hasn't been spotted outside much amid coronavirus lockdown recently enjoyed a salon session and we have now got a glimpse of her all-new look. The actress is all set to get back to work soon as she begins shooting for Shakun Batra's next which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Ahead of the film's shoot which is set to kick off in Goa, Deepika has now debuted her new look and we are mighty impressed. Earlier, during the lockdown, Deepika had shared a picture of her short crop. From Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush to Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in RRR: Looking at Bollywood Actors Who Will Be Seen in Regional Releases!

The photos of Deepika Padukone's new look show her sporting a fresh set of highlights. The actress has also shortened her hair a bit and we are loving the mirror selfies of the star that have been shared by her hairstylist on social media. Sharing her pictures, Clarabelle wrote, “Always a delight working on a new look for @deepikapadukone She knows what she wants and knows how to work it!”Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Twin in Denims, Get Clicked in an All-Masked Up Avatar At the Airport (View Pics).

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Pictures Here:

In the pictures, Deepika can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and also a mask. She's seen flaunting her gorgeous golden highlighted tresses in a series of pictures and we're loving it.

While we don't know much about Deepika's upcoming film with Shakun Batra, the actress had in a previous interview said, "The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it."

