Deepika Padukone Is Savouring the Lip-Smacking Fruit of the Season and We Also Want to Grab a Sour Bite From Her Plate!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone is a stunner in real life, and so is her Instagram wall. Amid the nationwide lockdown, just like us, even the B-townie is chilling at her home along with hubby Ranveer Singh. From sharing throwback pics to showing the glimpses from her daily life, the babe is quite regular at posting updates on social media. And on Sunday (May 3), Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of a bowl which is full of raw mangoes and we bet it'll tickle your 'aam' cravings a little bit more. DP captioned the post as, 'You're simply the best, better than all the rest

Better than anyone, anyone I ever met...' Bebo Goes Kairi! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Food Fad Will Tickle Your ‘Aam’ Cravings a Little More (View Pic).

The picture shared by Padukone sees some finely chopped kachhi kairis in a bowl which is further sprinkled with some masala. For the unversed, in India, summer is the season of mangoes and who would miss a treat of this seasonal fruit, right? Also, from the time the actress shared the photo, it has attracted numerous likes and comments. While some fans are happy to see her savouring kairis, some on the other hand even quizzed her in the comments section if there is a bun in the oven. *giggles* Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India (View Pics).

Check Out Deepika Padukone 'Aam' Cravings Below:

Well, we totally get the feeling Deepika is going through as who can resist a bowl of khatti kachhi kairi. So, are you planning to also binge on a bowl of mangoes? Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite her husband, Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83. Not just this, she is also part of Shakun Batra''s next. Stay tuned!