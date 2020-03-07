Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is the cover girl for Elle India's March edition that's all about celebrating the powerhouse of talent that she is. The Padmaavat actress stuns with her sensuous stare on the magazine cover and allows her eyes to do all the talking. However, a closer look at some of her inside pictures from the photoshoot reveals her as a charmer who believes in mesmerizing you with her sheer presence. A couple of other pictures from the same shoot are now released online and they describe her as the mermaid who believes in making her own waves. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor's Fashion Outings Made Headlines This Week (View Pics).

Deepika's new set of pictures were clicked on the exotic beaches of Maldives and they require her to play with sand like a water baby. The Cocktail actress is oozing hotness in these different clicks and we are simply besotted by her. The lady sure knows how to cast a black spell on us by staring right into our eyes. Those damn eyes, well, they make boys go weak in their knees. Deepika Padukone's Stylish Airport Look Consist of Black Biker Shorts Paired With a Denim Jacket (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone's new photoshoot comes a month in advance before her next release. The actress will be seen with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83 where she'll play the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. Later, she has Shakun Batra's complex love story with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday also Mahabharat where she plays Draupadi.