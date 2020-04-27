Bebo Goes Kairi! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Food Fad Will Tickle Your ‘Aam’ Cravings a Little More (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram feed is one LIT affair. From sharing pics of Taimur Ali Khan as junior Picasso, teasing fans with some family holiday photos to also giving a sneak peek into her sleepy love life with Saif Ali Khan, Bebo is a fabulous Instagrammer and how. Now, as Kareena is home quarantining just like us, recently she shared on her Insta story what delicacy she is currently craving for? Known to be a foodie by heart, the B-townie shared a photo of a plate full of Kacha aams and well even we want to grab a bite from the same. Saif Ali Khan Pulls A Sleeping Beauty on Chattering Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bebo Can't Stop Smiling (View Pics).

Just like a true Indian, the actress along with a photo of a plate full of raw mangoes wrote that she is going to eat and lick the plate clean. Elaborating on the same, the pic shared by the 3 Idiots actress sees many chopped kairis with chilli powder and salt on sprinkled on it. Yum yum! “Will be licking that entire plate clean,” she captioned the mango-licious post. While we are satisfied to see Bebo's food fad, we wonder if she will upload a pic of Taimur eating 'aam' soon. It'll be cool, right? Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Holiday Picture with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan is Making us Say 'So Hot and So Cute' Both at Once!

Check Out Kareena's Aam Post Below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story

On a serious note, we are loving Bebo's timeline as it's just bang-on. Meanwhile, in a recent interview to Bombay Times, the actress revealed that she can't be looking perfect 24 into 7. “The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be,” she said to the portal. Stay tuned!