Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have an amazing equation. The couples are often spotted spending quality time together and they happened to ring in the New year together in Ranthambore recently as well. Today as Deepika turned a year older, she and Ranveer were again spotted hanging out with Ranbir and Alia. The four along with Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt gathered together for a special birthday dinner. This Pic Of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor With Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh From Their Ranthambore Trip Goes Viral.

We got our hand on the pictures from their arrival at the dinner venue. The boys looked sharp as they opted for a classic look. Deepika and Alia were looking their stylish best as well as they stepped out wearing black ensembles. Talking about the birthday girl first, she opted for a pair of leather pants and paired it with a long sweater. She added a pair of black heels to complete her look. Ranveer complemented her in a white shirt, black sweater and a pair of blue jeans.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Talking about Alia, she wore a black balloon sleeve top with black denim jeans. She tied her hair in a ponytail and paired a pair of black heels to complete the look. Ranveer opted for a white shirt black jeans for the occasion. Shaheen was seen in a casual avatar as she accompanied her sister on the dinner. The stars graced the paparazzi with some pictures as they posed with masks on. Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt Pose Together While Their Partners Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor Bond at Zee Cine Awards 2019 Event.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of the Chhapaak actress earlier, Alia wished Deepika saying, “Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!” Deepika has however deleted all the pictures on her social media handle days before her birthday. While she did not tell the reason behind this decision, she treated her fans with a few pictures from her trip to Ranthambore post celebrating the New Year.

On her work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday next. She also has Shah Rukh Khan starter Pathan in her kitty as well. She will also be seen alongside Ranveer in '83. As for Alia, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir.

