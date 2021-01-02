Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others of the Kapoor and Bhatt family members jetted off to Jaipur to ring in New Year 2021. All of them have returned back to Mumbai and with their arrival there’s also a picture of the popular two couples that’s going viral. It is a picture of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh sharing the same frame from their Ranthambore trip that has set the internet on fire. Ranbir Kapoor Is A Brilliant Wildlife Photographer And This Picture Shared By Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen From Their Ranthambore Trip Is Enough To Prove!

It is not all the time that one gets to see these adorable couples of B-town together sharing the frame. But when it happens, fans can’t keep calm. The picture features the fabulous four all layered up in casual avatars. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh preferred to keep on their face masks and pose for the camera, on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept off their face masks. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor Gear Up To Welcome New Year 2021! Trio Can’t Stop Smiling As They Pose For A Cute Selfie.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor With Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

From the pictures that are doing rounds, it is pretty clear that all of them have had a great time in Rajasthan and ringed in New Year with great fervour. We just cannot wait to see more pictures of this group from their New Year trip.

