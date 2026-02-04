Fact Check: Is the Viral ‘Love & War’ Poster Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Real?

A cinematic poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the upcoming film Love & War has recently gone viral across social media platforms. The image depicts Alia in a sequined gown flanked by Ranbir and Vicky in military attire. However, digital forensic markers and visual inconsistencies reveal its artificial origins. Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth.

AI-Generated Poster

The image has sparked significant excitement among fans, a technical analysis confirms the visual is AI-generated and not an official promotional release from Bhansali Productions. Analysis indicates that the image was created or heavily modified using generative AI tools. Common "hallucinations" in the render such as blurred textures where the actors' hands meet and anatomical irregularities in the facial structures confirm it is fan-made. Furthermore, no official announcement or high-resolution file has been issued through the film's verified production channels.

What We Know About 'Love & War'

Despite the viral misinformation, the actual production of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is well underway. The film marks a historic casting revolution, bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This is the first time the three National Award-winning actors will appear together in a single frame. The film is currently in its primary shooting phase.

'Love & War' Release Update

While an initial release was targeted for late 2025, the sheer scale of the project has shifted the timeline. The film is currently slated for a March 20, 2026 theatrical release, coinciding with the festivals of Holi and Eid 2026, though some trade analysts suggest it may move further into late 2026 to avoid clashing with other tentpole releases.

Claim : A cinematic poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the upcoming film Love & War. Conclusion : The visual is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

