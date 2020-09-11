Deepika Padukone recently flaunted her new hairdo in a few pictures from her recent salon visit and we bet you fell in love with her fresh new highlights. As speculated by many, the look seemed to be for her upcoming film with Shakun Batra, the shooting of which is all set to commence. The actress was seen leaving for Goa at Mumbai Airport as she gears up to begin work on Batra's film. The pandemic has probably been one of the biggest breaks most celebs have taken considering they were away from the sets for over five months. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Gorgeous Tresses in a New Look and We're Loving It! (View Pics).

With the unlock phase in motion now, many celebs are getting back to work now including Deepika who will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in this untitled film. Deepika was spotted at the airport in a rather bright look as she sported a neon green outfit. The actress was seen sporting white sneakers and a mask along with the same. Deepika was also seen waving at the paparazzi on arriving at the airport. The actress also added a dash of pink to her look with a cute sling bag. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Twin in Denims, Get Clicked in an All-Masked Up Avatar At the Airport (View Pics).

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Pics From Mumbai Airport:

Deepika Padukone at Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone in Neon Co-Ords At Mumbai Airport:

Deepika Padukone at Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone had spoken about what drew her to sign Shakun's film and the actress said, "What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships." Well, hearing that, we too are looking forward to this untitled film and can't wait to find out more about the same.

