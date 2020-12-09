Watching Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in Laal Singh Chaddha together may just end up being wishful thinking, if a recent Mumbai Mirror report is anything to go by. The daily suggests that Aamir has dropped Sethupathi from the film because he couldn't lose the extra weight needed for the role. Sethupathi was supposed to lose 25 kgs. As per the report, what bothered the actor more is he has neither lost the extra kilos nor did he show much commitment towards it. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official desi version of Tom Hanks's Forrest Grump and Sethupathi was playing the role of Indian Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue. Laal Singh Chaddha: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Bring Back These ICONIC Characters in Aamir Khan’s Film?

That's not all! Apparently, Aamir has already found a replacement for the role and has started shooting with him too. Manav Vij is said to have taken up Sethupathi's role. Aamir and his team had tweaked the character to be a Tamilian after Sethupathi was approached for it. But the actor failed to get into the required shape since they had a chat in October 2019. That reportedly prompted Aamir to drop the actor.

Vijay Sethupathi, in an international Indian film festival, had revealed that he was in talks with Aamir Khan. Later during a roundtable interview, he confirmed that he will be playing an important role in the LSC. In fact, he also spoke about how he is a bit concerned about his Hindi. Aamir too lost 21 kgs for his role if reports are to be believed.

