Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, March 14, on the occasion of Holi. The Bollywood superstar has been grabbing headlines after he made some interesting revelations regarding his personal life and upcoming projects. On Monday (March 17) evening, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor and his daughter were seen spending some quality time together in the city. Ira, who was not present at her father's birthday, had a heartfelt reunion with him as captured in paparazzi-shared photos and videos. However, another video showing her being emotional has gone viral. Who Is Gauri Spratt? All You Need To Know Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Who He Introduced During His Pre-Birthday Press Meet.

Ira Khan Teary-Eyed After Reunion With Father Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, who recently turned 60, met his daughter Ira on Monday and spent some quality time together before heading home separately. In a video shared online, Aamir Khan could be seen hugging a teary-eyed Ira Khan before heading home. It seemed like she had an emotional breakdown. However, the paparazzi continued to follow her despite the situation and clicked photos.

Aamir Khan Meets Daughter Ira Khan Post 60th Birthday Celebrations

Netizens Slam Paps for Invading Ira Khan’s Pricay

As the video went viral, netizens quickly noticed Ira's emotional state and slammed the paps for their insensitive coverage. A user wrote, "Leave the girl alone. Let her have the space", while another wrote, "After all she is a human being. Leave her alone when she is crying." Few believed it was merely an emotional father-daughter reunion, while others suggested there might be something deeper. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Recalls Being Sexually Abused at 14, Shares How She Overcame It With the Help of Her Parents (Watch Video).

Ira Khan Gets Emotional After Reuniting With Dad Aamir Khan

Netizens React to Ira Khan’s Viral Video

Instagram Comments

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. The two are also parents to a son, Junaid Khan, who made his Bollywood debut in 2024 with Maharaj.

