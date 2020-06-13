Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Disha Patani Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Aaditya Thackeray With This Lovely Pic! (View Post)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 11:36 AM IST
Disha Patani, Aaditya Thackeray (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Disha Patani and the young politician Aaditya Thackeray share the same birth date, June 13. There are several fans of these two amazing personalities who took to social media and extend their heartfelt wishes for them. Disha, who is also said to be a close pal of Aaditya, has wished him with this lovely post on Instagram. She has shared a throwback picture of him and wished him the ‘happiest b’day’. Disha Patani Birthday: 5 Hit Songs Of Bollywood’s Hottie That Will Get You Grooving!

Besides sharing a picture on Insta story, Bollywood diva Disha Patani has also shared a post on Twitter that read, “Happiest b’day @AUThackeray stay the amazing you and keep shining”. This tweet has been liked by more than 8.7k Twitter users. On this post, many of her fans have also extended their wishes to her. So if you haven’t seen the picture that Disha has shared to wish Aaditya Thackeray, you got to check it out right away! Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today and Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Shares This Cute Throwback Video To Wish The ‘Rockstar’!

Disha Patani’s Birthday Post For Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Patani Wishes Aaditya Thackeray (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last year around this same time, Disha Patani and Aaditya Thackeray were spotted together on a dinner outing. The former was trolled after their pics making an exit from a popular restaurant in Mumbai hit the internet. Disha who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff was trolled after the latter was not spotted with her. Earlier today, Tiger had shared a goofy post to wish Disha and that video was just too sweet to handle!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

