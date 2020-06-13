Disha Patani Birthday: 5 Hit Songs Of Bollywood’s Hottie That Will Get You Grooving!

Disha Patani, the stunning diva of Bollywood, has turned a year older on June 13. Although she is a popular actress of Bollywood, for the unversed, Disha made her acting debut with the Telugu film titled Loafer. This gorgeous made her acting debut in Hindi Cinema with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and her role as Priyanka Jha (girlfriend of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s character played by Sushant Singh Rajput) was loved by movie buffs. Besides being featured in some of the hit films and being paired alongside some of the popular actors, Disha has also appeared in some special tracks. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Beyonce As She Takes Up the Viral Savage Challenge (Watch Video).

Disha Patani’s sexy dance moves has always won audiences hearts. She is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood and when it comes to dance, she has been featured in some of the hottest numbers and set the dance floor on fire. On the occasion of Disha Patani’s birthday, which is today, let’s take a look at some of the hit tracks featuring the hottie and we bet, those songs will get you grooving as well. Disha Patani Roped In for a Special Song in Allu Arjun’s Action-Thriller Pushpa? Find Out.

Baaghi 3 - Do You Love Me

Disha Patani had made a special appearance in the song "Do You Love Me" from the film Baaghi 3. It is a slow track but has a funky beat that fans loved. Moreover, her stunning bikini clad avatar, smoky eye-makeup, and of course her sexy moves, fans were in awe.

Befikra

Besides movies, Disha Patani has also appeared in music videos and this track “Befikra” showed the sizzling chemistry of her with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. The song composed by Meet Bros had turned out to be a hit in 2016.

Bharat – Slow Motion

Disha Patani (Radha Mathur) was paired opposite Salman Khan, who played the titular role. She was seen as his former love interest in this movie. The track "Slow Motion" was a huge hit and one just couldn’t stop praising her sexy avatar in the yellow saree and her stunning dance moves.

Baaghi 2 – Mundiyan

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had played the lead roles in Ahmed Khan’s film Baaghi 2. The song “Mundiyan” sung by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal is a perfect Punjabi track to be grooved on to at some weddings. This song was the revamped version of “Mundiyan Te Bach Ke” that had released in 1996.

Opening Performance Hero ISL 2019-20

Apart featuring in special numbers in movies and music videos, Disha Patani has also performed at various events. This one was from the opening ceremony of Hero ISL 2019-20 that had happened in Kochi, Kerala. She danced on to some of the hit Bollywood tracks and it was sizzling hot!

Disha Patani is an amazing actress, a fashion icon and a fabulous dancer. Here’s wishing this beauty lots of love and happiness. Happy Birthday, Disha Patani!

