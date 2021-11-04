Diwali is here. The festival lights brightens up our life just by existing. We have seen a harrowing two years with death and destruction all around us. While many of us wouldn't celebrate this Diwali as we would have before COVID-19, it surely makes us feel lighter on this day. That's also why movies are released on this auspicious occasion. Praying to the goddess for prosperity and her blessings are what we do on this day and spend the time with family with cards or watching a movie. Now we can't help you with the first but for the second option, let us spoil you for choices. Diwali 2021 Fashion: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Others’ Sequined Sarees By Manish Malhotra Should Be Your Go-To Option This Year (View Pics)

Jab We Met

Geet and Aditya are two people we may have met often in our lives but never paused to think about their story. This just doesn't get old with its funny one-liners and funnier Kareena Kapoor.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This even has Diwali scene where Shah Rukh Khan returns home, much like how Aryan returned home just before this festival. From romance to family drama, this movie has everything.

Chupke Chupke

Simple, fun and what clean comedy means. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's this gem is simply unmatchable. This will also introduce this generation of kids with fine movies of Indian cinema which nobody can make anymore.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny and Naina ki prem kahaani is perhaps the most loved young movie in the current times. Yes, it's a bit flaky but it manages to captures the emotion of the young generation perfectly.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

This might sound like an odd choice for a family watch but trust us, people of all ages will find this interesting. Best friend who doesn't like your girl friend...that cuts across all sections of the society and age.

