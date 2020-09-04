For the ones who were super impressed with Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha would anxiously wait for her next offering, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The premise though ordinary promises to be an extraordinary affair with Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma as its lead. Sometimes we wonder if Alankrita is the only name who probably understands a woman's real emotions. From her sexual demands to fantasies, there's no way who captures these raw emotions as well as Srivastava. Ludo, Torbaaz, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and More; Take a Look at Every Upcoming Movie and Series Coming Straight to Netflix.

The director tried breaking the glass ceiling with her previous release, Lipstick Under My Burkha and her attempts were praised and admired all over. With Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, she tries to weave similar magic with two sisters struggling to define their freedom. Going by its newly released trailer, the movie will focus on these siblings and explore their beautiful bond. Yes, there's sex and lots of it in fact but none of the scenes has an iota of discomfort. The film looks wild, crazy but most importantly, it looks emotional and empowering. Did Netflix Buy Ludo and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare for THIS Whopping Amount?

Check Out the Trailer

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release but the makers eventually decided to go for an OTT premiere instead. The movie will now hit Netflix on September 18, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).