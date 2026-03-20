Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away on March 19, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived on March 20 at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai, to pay their final respects. Among those who attended the funeral were Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Ronit Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saiyami Kher, Sophie Choudry, David Dhawan and his son Rohit, Karan Tacker, among others. Manish Malhotra's Mother Garima Malhotra Passes Away; Bollywood Fashion Designer Posts Tribute.

Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra’s Mother’s Funeral - Watch Video:

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Earlier, several celebrities visited Malhotra's residence late on March 19 to offer condolences. Those who paid their respects included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha , Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, and actor Varun Dhawan. The news of her demise was confirmed to ANI by a source close to the designer. Pankaj Tripathi's Mother Passes Away at 89, Actor Was Present During Final Moments.

Manish Malhotra Lost His Mother Garima Malhotra

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Manish Malhotra's Bond With Mother Garima Malhotra

Garima Malhotra shared a very close bond with her son. Over the years, Manish Malhotra often spoke about how important she was in his life and how she stood by him during his personal and professional journey. In one of his Mother's Day posts, he spoke about the strong role she played in shaping his life and career. Recalling her support and love, he had written that she was his "strength, inspiration and companion."

He had also shared how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema. "My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mothers Day," he wrote at the time.

Manish Malhotra's Post on Mother's Day in 2024

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Following the news of her passing, members of the film and fashion industry have started arriving at Manish Malhotra's home to offer their condolences and stand by him during this difficult time.

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