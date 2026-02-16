Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: All 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan Sent to Police Remand Till February 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: A Mumbai court on Monday sent six accused arrested from Rajasthan in connection with the shooting incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence to police remand until February 25. According to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the accused were apprehended in Rajasthan and are being brought to Mumbai. Rohit Shetty Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 6 More, Including Alleged Main Shooter; 11 Held in Total,

Rohit Shetty House Firing: 11 Arrested

So far, a total of 11 people have been arrested in the case. The six accused, detained yesterday and formally arrested today, had been on the run in different states for 16 days after the incident. The weapon used in the shooting has not yet been recovered. Police said the 11 accused had varying roles in the crime and were in contact through different apps to coordinate. The police sought a 15-day custodial remand for these accused in court. Rohit Shetty Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Son Ishaan Shetty at Mumbai Airport Amid Tight Security After Juhu Residence Firing (Watch Video).

Who Is the Main Accused in Rohit Shetty Firing Case?

The main accused, Deepak Chandra, has been arrested from Haryana. The police presented evidence of the gang's role in the case through graphics of the charges. The lawyers for the accused argued that Vishal, Hrithik, and Jatin were not at the scene when the incident occurred. These individuals were charged solely because they paid for the rickshaw; they had no knowledge of the incident.

Recently, in the wake of the incident, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government's intervention to ensure a swift investigation and appropriate security measures.

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