Zara Khan impressed everyone with her song 'Kya Karte The Saajna' from the movie Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhaan. During the lockdown, she released a single, 'Jogan', which was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The video was just a lyrical, and a proper music video is yet to be shot and released. And yet, the song has garnered over 2 million views. Quite a feat. In an exclusive interview, Zara told LatestLY, "I am feeling very happy and excited. We have gotten such a good response. I am excited to see how the response will be to the music video when we make it. It has been great," [Exclusive] Zara Khan To Recreate Mother Salma Agha's Dil Ke Armaan and Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba (Watch Video).

She reveals that she will star in the music video that she plans to shoot for soon. "As soon as it is a little shoot friendly and safer to shoot. We are waiting for that. Counting the days kind of situation. I am dying to shoot the video. Once it is a little safer to go outside. I know things have opened up, but it might be risky.

Watch Zara Khan's Jogan Here:

Talking about her plans for h the music video, she said, "We have to stick to the energy of the song. Definitely, very happy, very vibrant, very colourful. So, I will keep those things in mind. We will try to visually treat people with something that will make them smile and happy as much as seeing it as when they hear it."

