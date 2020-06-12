Zara Khan, daughter of Salma Agha, released her second single 'Jogan' during the lockdown. The number has received a good response and has garnered over 2 million views in two weeks. Zara is ecstatic. In an exclusive interview with LatestLY, she revealed that she will soon shoot for a music video as things get back to normal. She also shared her future plans with us, which includes recreating her mother's iconic songs like 'Dil Ke Armaan Aansuon Me Beh Gaye' and 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba'.

A report suggested that she is working with her mother on a remake of her song, 'Dil Ke Armaan', which was the heartbreak anthem in the '80s. Salma not only featured in the song from the movie Nikaah but also crooned it. Zara reveals, "We are still in the midst of recreating it. It is not out yet. Hopefully, after 2 or 3 tracks, I am going to go ahead with that as well."

"Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba is also a song that I want to recreate. I will do a couple of them," she says gleefully.

Further, Zara lovingly agreed to sing 'Jogan' for us. She also sang one of her mother's hits for us.

Watch Zara Khan Singing Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba Here:

Zara also says that she often turns to her mother for advice. "I always try and take as many advice from her when it comes to vocal notations. But, for acting, I feel it is to each its own, whatever works for you," she explains.

Zara also reminisces her growing up years with a star mom. "Though she was always working, she had a lot of concerts and singing was something she was and still is very much in love with, she travelled a lot but...no matter what she'd be doing she will always take the time out for me and my brother. She gave us all the support," she says.

