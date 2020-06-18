FakeKRKRealCulpritofSushant Trends On Twitter After Netizens Call Out Kamaal R Khan For His Hypocrisy on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (View Tweets)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. He hung himself at his Bandra home on Sunday morning, leaving behind a legacy of work and countless fans. However, no one (including the media) has been leaving the actor's soul to rest in peace at all. While Sushant's death has begun the whole nepotism debate in Bollywood after industry bigwigs accused Bollywood big banners of boycotting the actor, a few others have been tweeting in his support to garner their 2 minutes of fame, for example- self-appointed film critic Kamaal R Khan. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video).

Often known to post harsh and disrespectful comments and reviews and opinions on celebrities, KRK was all about sympathising with Sushant's death and also sided with Kangana Ranaut's opinion on how Bollywood sidelines and pushed Sushant to end his life. Kangana Ranaut Slams Mukesh Bhatt for Saying 'Sushant Singh Rajput was Heading Parveen Babi Way'.

However, netizens have now dug up past tweets of KRK where he has humiliated Sushant Singh Rajput to no end and called out his hypocrisy.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Should Bollywood Ban KRK? Good Question:

Dear Bollywood I am surprised that u follow such a negative person who abuses stars& forces them to go into depression.He doesn't review films, stars,politics,Politicians, but he gets personal & hits below d belt.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #FakeKRKRealCulpritOfSushant 👇 pic.twitter.com/yFVeSt3Ysg — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) June 18, 2020

Not At All Cool KRK:

More Hurtful KRK Tweets About Sushant:

Fans are trending #FakeKRKRealCulpritOfSushant to bring out the truth and expose the absolute filth spread by this 2/- rs person against the departed soul. Hope blind haters and political brigade take a note. pic.twitter.com/NgFLcrTz1x — N J (@Nilzrav) June 18, 2020

Some More Demeaning KRK Tweets:

#KrK is the main reason behind mental stress for so many youngsters, From #SushantSinghRajput to other youngsters he didn’t spare anyone. The biggest hate monger on social-media i have ever came across. #FakeKRKRealCupritofSushant pic.twitter.com/F4xbjsAKVt — Mahesh (@Mahesh94616864) June 18, 2020

Soo Cheap... KRK:

Many sections of the entertainment industry came forward to acknowledge how growing nepotism in the industry was cutting off chances of outsiders. In fact, a case has also been filed against 8 industry members, including Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali regarding Sushant's suicide in a Bihar court. Sushant's ashes were immersed in the Ganga on June 18, by his father and sisters and the actor was truly laid to rest. And on a very sincere note, we pray for Sushant's soul to rest in peace.

