Kangana Ranaut Slams Mukesh Bhatt for Saying 'Sushant Singh Rajput was Heading Parveen Babi Way'

Kangana Ranaut is shaken ever since she heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress insists the industry ganged up against him and it wasn't a suicide but a planned murder from their end. While actors like Saif Ali Khan is tagging fake reactions to his death as the ultimate hypocrisy, Kangana is busy slamming the likes of Mukesh Bhatt who revealed he had predicted a similar future for the Chhichhore actor. The producer in his interaction with Times Now had revealed that Sushant came across as a lost soul to him and he even wondered if the actor was heading Parveen Babi way.

Yesteryear actress Parveen Babi was a patient of paranoid schizophrenia and death was rather unfortunate. However, Kangana revealed she found it rather difficult to gulp down the comparison. In one of her recent interactions with Pinkvilla, the Manikarnika actress slammed Mukesh Bhatt for commenting against the late actor and drawing comparisons between him and the former actress. “Mukesh Bhatt is now claiming that Sushant was heading the ‘Parveen Babi Way’. But what they did to Parveen Babi, everybody remembers," she said while also remembering how Mahesh Bhatt had predicted her "end" in 2016 but nothing remotely tragic has happened in her life so far. Kangana Ranaut Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was the First Choice for Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

"Now his (Mahesh Bhatt) brother is jumping into this whole thing and claiming that Sushant was turning Parveen Babi. Who is he to say that? Sushant was a rank holder; he also left a scholarship from Stanford University to pursue his dreams. Something that their (Bhatt) children cannot even think of. Tomorrow, if their children hang themselves on the roof and somebody jumps up and comments that it just happened because they were becoming like Parveen Babi, I want to see how they feel about it," she said while slamming the producer for his earlier statement. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court.

Interestingly, Kangana played a character inspired by Parveen Babi's life in Woh Lamhe that starred Shiney Ahuja. It revolved around her battle with schizophrenia and her relationship with Ahuja who's assumed to have played the role of Mahesh Bhatt's.

