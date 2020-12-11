It was not that long ago when veteran actor Dharmendra had urged the central government to find a solution for the ongoing protest by the farmers over the farm bills issued by the Parliament in September. The 84-year-old actor had shared a post on December 4 that read, “I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers' problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful.” However, this post was later deleted by the actor without any explanation. Diljit Dosanjh Asks Farmers to Be Patient, Hold Peaceful Protests; Requests Govt to Accept Their Demands (Watch Video).

A Twitter user shared the screenshot of the same post and wondered the reason behind such a decision to which Dharmendra responded saying, “I deleted the tweet because I felt saddened by comments like these. You can abuse me to your heart's content, I am happy that you are happy. Yes, I am sad for my farmer brothers.” The veteran actor of Hindi Cinema has once again shared a similar post and has again requested the government to do the needful for farmers at the earliest. He writes, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast”. Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha and Others Extend Their Support to the Protesting Farmers.

Dharmendra On Farmers’ Protest

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

There are several actors from the entertainment industry who have urged the government to accept farmers’ demands. Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha and many other Bollywood celebs have come out in support of farmers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).