Bollywood stars have always voiced their opinion on something crucial related to the country. And currently, it is the farmers' protests that is the major news all over the internet. The visuals from these protests are indeed sad and will make you emotional. Talking on the same lines, a few B-town celebs have reacted to this chaos and expressed their concern over the issue. Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Gupta, Diljit Dosanjh are a few names who took to the micro-blogging site and voiced their view. Sonu Sood Extends His Support To Farmers Amid Their Protests In North India, Says ‘Kisan Mera Bhagwan’ (View Tweet).

Right from Sonu Sood posting three words and saying it all, Richa Chadha mentioning the word dissent, Diljit Dosanjh praying for the farmer's well-being to Prakash Raj asking answers from the government in power, Bollywood stars made their point clear that they are in favour of the farmers. Here, check out a few reactions below. Farmers Protest: Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border, Due to Checking of Vehicles by Police; View Pics.

Sonu Sood

किसान मेरा भगवान। 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 26, 2020

Richa Chadha

Dissent is a right guaranteed to Indians by the Constitution. https://t.co/Oaogjx4fDA — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 27, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Sanjay Gupta

On Constitution Day lakhs of farmers protesting on the roads in the middle of a pandemic that refuses to slow down. Water cannons and tear gas is definitely not the solution. If not tackled properly this is a ticking time bomb. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) November 26, 2020

Prakash Raj

Dear @narendramodi ji .. farmers will continue to break your barriers ., and will make you accountable... how long will you run away from this TRUTH ..#justasking #FarmersProtest #FarmersDilliChalo #ModiAgainstFarmers https://t.co/oSB8Yipuhd — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 26, 2020

As per the latest update, farmers from Punjab and Haryana, on their way to Delhi to protest have been allowed to enter the capital. As per the government, the recently enacted three farm laws (passed by the centre) are favour of the farmers, however, they think otherwise and are demanding guaranteed MSP in writing. Stay tuned!

