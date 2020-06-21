On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Alia Bhatt thanked her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for being her support system. The 'Highway' star put out a picture on Instagram which is caught in between a conversation between the father-daughter duo as they are seen standing in the backdrop of a seashore. Along with the picture, Alia penned a note devoted to her father. She wrote, "my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held... my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly..how one person can be soo many people I've never understood.. [sic.]." Father’s Day 2020: Kumar Sanu’s Daughter Shannon K Shares Throwback Childhood Pic Dedicating a Beautiful Message for Dad

Pouring out the love for her father in the form of words, Alia noted, But what I have understood is there's no one like you!my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you."nAs soon as the post hit Instagram,more than 4 lakh fans and celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked the adorable post.nMother Soni Razdan among other celebs including Manish Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan chimed in to the comment section and left heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt's Father's Day Post For Mahesh Bhatt

Lately, Bhatt has been quite active on social media and has been sharing updates of her activities via sharing pictures and videos with her fans.nEarlier, Alia Bhatt delighted her fans by sharing her picture of enjoying 'Sunlight Sunday' as she wakes up in the morning.