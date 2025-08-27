A shocking controversy has emerged from Rajasthan involving two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Both actors have been named in an FIR for allegedly promoting a faulty car model, the Hyundai Alcazar, which a buyer claims turned out to have serious manufacturing defects. Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Accused Lawyer Faizan Khan Monitored SRK’s Security and Aryan Khan’s Activities; Superstar and His Family Under Y-Plus Security.

FIR in Bharatpur Over Faulty Hyundai Alcazar Purchase

The case was registered at the Mathura Gate police station in Bharatpur on the order of the court. According to the complaint filed by lawyer Kiran Singh, he purchased a Hyundai Alcazar in 2022 from Malwa Auto Sales Private Limited, Sonipat, Haryana. However, soon after, the car began showing critical issues. Singh alleged, “The car does not pick up speed while overtaking. Only the RPM increases, and the malfunction signal appears on the odometer. After 6–7 months of driving, it started vibrating badly at higher speeds. The engine management system kept showing error signals repeatedly.”

Hyundai Told Buyer To Idle Car for an Hour

When he approached the company, he claimed he received an unsatisfactory response. "They said it's a manufacturing defect in this Hyundai model which cannot be fixed. They advised me to park the car in a safe place and keep it started for an hour at 2000 RPM to make the malfunction signal disappear. Is this how a reputed car should work?" Singh questioned.

FIR Filed: Agency Fails To Resolve Car Issue

In his FIR, Singh directly held Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone accountable, stating, “Being brand ambassadors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are equally guilty in this case as the company representatives.” The FIR also names Hyundai MD Unsu Kim, COO, and the showroom owners. Assistant Sub-Inspector Radha Kishan confirmed, “A case has been registered regarding the defect in the vehicle, and the investigation is underway.” This case has sparked widespread debate on celebrity endorsements and their accountability when the products they promote allegedly fail consumers.

