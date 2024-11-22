Shah Rukh Khan recently received a death threat, and the police arrested a lawyer from Raipur, Faizan Khan, for it. Investigations revealed that Faizan had also searched online for security details about Shah Rukh and his family, raising safety concerns. The police are now looking into how much information he managed to gather. Fans are worried but are trusting the authorities to ensure the actor’s safety, according to The Times Of India. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat and INR 50 Lakh Demand; Mumbai Police Arrest Suspect from Chhattisgarh.

Faizan Khan Gives Conflicting Answer on Why He Searched Shah Rukh Khan’s Security Details

Before making the death threat and demanding INR 50 lakh, Faizan searched online for details about Shah Rukh Khan’s security and the movements of his son, Aryan Khan. This was found during a forensic check of Faizan’s second mobile phone, recovered by the Bandra Police investigation team. He is now in judicial custody for ten days. Now, the accused has provided evasive and misleading answers on why he gathered information about the security setup of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, who are given Y-Plus level protection. Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Accused Lawyer Faizan Khan Claims His Phone Was ‘Stolen’, Reveals He Had Filed Earlier Police Complaint Against SRK Over Dialogue in ‘Anjaam’.

Faizan Khan’s Threatening Call to Police Over Shah Rukh Khan’s Safety

On November 7, Faizan Khan made a threatening call to the Bandra Police Station. He asked if Shah Rukh Khan, would pay Rs 50 lakh or be killed. When the officer asked for his name, Faizan replied, "My name is Hindustani," before disconnecting the call. This led the police to file a case and start their investigation. The Mumbai police acted quickly and traced the call which led them to Raipur. With the help of local authorities and tech intelligence, identified Faizan Khan. He was arrested by a Mumbai Police team on November 12 and brought in for questioning. Faizan Khan was presented in court, where he was remanded to police custody until November 18. After that, he was placed in judicial custody for 14 days.

