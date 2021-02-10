The makers of Ganapath Part 1 have announced the film’s leading lady and it is none other than Kriti Sanon. The actress and Tiger Shroff had made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti that had released on 2014. In May, their debut film will complete seven years of its release and now the two are all set to team up once again for Ganapath Part 1. The makers have introduced ‘Jassi’ who looks hot, rugged and all set for an action-packed entertainer. Ganapath Part 1: Tiger Shroff Shares A Glimpse Of His Feisty Heroine! Actress’ Look To Be Unveiled On February 10.

There were numerous names doing rounds before the team of Ganapath Part 1 could make the official announcement about the leading lady. Some of the names guessed by the audience included Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, and so on. Before the makers confirmed that Kriti Sanon is on board for the film, a source had revealed to Pinkvilla, “The makers were on the hunt for someone who could slip into the action avatar with utmost conviction and that’s when they decided on Kriti. The actress will undergo some prep in action with Tiger this summer, before the film goes on the floors by middle of the year.” Kriti Sanon Wants a Heropanti Sequel As She Revisits Five Years of Her Debut Film.

Kriti Sanon Paired Opposite Tiger Shroff In Ganapath Part 1

Fans have loved Tiger Shroff And Kriti Sanon's sizzling chemistry in Heropathi. As the duo is all set to team up once again, let's take a look at their throwback pictures from their debut film.

Throwback To 2014

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dimpy & Bablu

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying Together

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fans Loved Their Chemistry

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Great Dancing Partners

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Perfect Onscreen Pair

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Set To Lit The Screens Once Again

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The upcoming action thriller will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. Produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Good Co., the shooting of the film is expected to go on floors soon. The makers are eyeing to release Ganapath Part 1 in 2022.

