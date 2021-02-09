Tiger Shroff is all set to be featured in an action-packed thriller, Ganapath Part 1. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this upcoming flick is ‘set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era’. It was in November last year when the makers had teased the audience by sharing a teaser poster of this film, giving a sneak peek of the lead actor. And now Tiger has given a glimpse of his feisty heroine whose look will be unveiled tomorrow, February 10. Ganapath Part 1: Tiger Shroff Announces His Next Project, Directed by Vikas Bahl, Through an Intriguing Teaser.

Tiger Shroff has shared a teaser video in which you’ll see the film’s leading lady is seen sitting on a bike. The actress is seen dressed in an all-black outfit. She has also sported biker gloves and a helmet. Well, fans are trying really hard to guess who could be the leading lady. From Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi to Shraddha Kapoor, many such popular names are doing rounds on the internet.

Ganapath Part 1

Reports are doing rounds that the leading lady of film is Kriti Sanon. Let’s not forget, Tiger Shroff and Kriti had made their Bollywood debut together with the film Heropanti. The anticipation amongst the audience to know who this heroine is sky high. The shooting of Ganapath Part 1 is expected to begin from mid of this year and the makers are eyeing to release the film in 2022.

