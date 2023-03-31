Gaslight Movie Review: Director Pavan Kirpalani who has dished out some noteworthy productions such as Ragini MMS, Phobia and Phone Bhoot in the past is all set to engage the audience with his new outing titled Gaslight featuring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. This thriller, with its rich hues of horror, is dotted with moments that evoke jump scares. The setting, the texture and the mood are competently exploited by cinematographer Ragul Dharuman and production designer Nikhil Kovale. Set in the grand purani haveli this film explores the elements of royalty and equally richly guarded secrets in the richest way possible. The impeccable production design, the intensity of the narration and the equally striking performances inject intrigue and interest into the gripping plot, what it lacks though is the bite! Did You Know Chitrangda Singh Messaged Saif Ali Khan After Working with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight?

At one hour 40 minutes, Gaslight is taut and tight. And yet it's a slow burn that simmers steadily, indeed very slowly, with twists and turns (some majorly predictable), before the makers set the stage for the 'big reveal' (this one is entertaining, but lacks conviction in terms of execution). At one point, while watching this one, you wonder if you have signed up for an art house cinema, but the makers give you enough hooks to stay engaged throughout. The beauty of this one is the brevity, the sincere performances, and the continuity in the mood setting. The obvious downside is the sluggishness of the narrative which demands patience and steady involvement.

The story revolves around Misha (Sara Ali Khan) who returns to her royal family estate after 15 years to visit her estranged father, only to find him missing. Raja Gaikwad's second wife Rani-sa (Chitrangda), the distant cousin (Akshay Oberoi) and the head of the Police (Rahul Dev) seem to be hiding something from Misha who insists on decoding the mystery behind the shadows looming large around the palace, a mystery man with a gaslight in his hand and many royal secrets that have been carefully guarded. The only person Misha can trust is Raja's royal assistant (Vikrant Massey) who extends a helping hand to solve the mystery. Will Misha go beyond what meets the eye or will she succumb to the deadly challenges that come her way?

In his quest to look beyond the obvious and navigate through the complex maze of love, loss and betrayal, the director makes certain things (as indeed the characters) of his tale obvious. And then he attempts to blur the line between victimhood and the accused. Keeping us engaged to a twisted tale whose goal is to probably scare us with the ordinary, the makers pay a great deal of attention on the costumes and the atmospherics. Not all the questions are nailed masterfully in the end, and not all the gaps are filled with convincing logical explanations, but for the most part, Gaslight succeeds at keeping you hooked.

Also, the complexity of human emotions and the twisted equations shared by the principal characters don't exactly pull the right strings to make you feel for the characters, and therefore their vulnerability doesn't quite justify their motives or doings-- instead, they just end up being events, and not personalities. The makers get full marks though for the intrigue the plot generates, but somehow it's quite disappointing to not be granted the meaty twists or the inner world of the perpetrators that one would expect to relish in the end.

As for the performances Sara Ali Khan conveys shock, grief and bottled-up emotions quite convincingly, the ever so dependable Vikrant Massey is his usual effortless self while Chitrangada exudes mystery and oomph with her striking presence as indeed with her restrained performance. Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi do justice to their characters.

Final Thoughts

Gaslight is an absolute slow-burn mounted more as an art house film with a couple of major twists. The atmospherics, the honest performances, and the gripping screenplay make this thriller an engaging watch. What it demands though is tonnes of patience! Gaslight is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar,

Rating: 3.0

