Gully Boy at Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Film Just Created History by Beating Amitabh Bachchan’s Black, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ

Gully Boy at 65th Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Film Just Created History By beating Amitabh Bachchan's Black, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's DDLJ

The 65th Filmfare Awards, or Filmfare 2020 just recently took place in Guwahati, Assam and it was attended by the likes of Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. The night turned out to be belonging to one and one film only - Gully Boy. Zoya Akhtar's film, that was inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, swept off most of the major awards at Filmfare 2020. Filmfare Awards 2020 Inside Pics and Videos: Check Out Akshay Kumar's Dance, Vicky Kaushal-Varun Dhawan's Towel Act and More From The Ceremony!

It took away Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Ranveer Singh), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), Best Supporting Actor (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Best Supporting Actress (Amruta Subhash), Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Lyrics and Best Music Album, totally 10 awards. Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

Add the three wins it had in the technical categories (Best Background Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design) and that takes its tally to 13 trophies. With that in mind, Gully Boy just became the film with the highest wins in the history of Filmfare. The film that held that record earlier was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji with 11 wins. Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, in now in third place with 10 wins, that it shares with Bhansali's Devdas, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. Madhumati, 1942: A Love Story, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Omkara and Bajirao Mastani share nine wins each.

Gully Boy also has another record by having second-highest nominations at Filmfare Awards (19). Rang De Basanti holds the first place with 21 nominations. Well, congratulations to the entire Gully Boy team headed by Excel Entertainment.