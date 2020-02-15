Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours

The 65th Filmfare Awards has been happening in Guwahati, Assam on February 15, 2020. Later to be telecast on Colors TV, Filmfare Awards is known for being one of the most prestigious awards shows in Indian cinema. Filmfare Awards 2020 has been hosted by Bollywood's favourite filmmaker and compere Karan Johar and the Uri star Vicky Kaushal. There are performances from Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan et al to be watched here. Filmfare Awards 2020: Akshay Kumar Rehearses to Houseful 4's Bala Song and His Energy is Unbelievable (Watch Video).
Talking about the nominations, films like Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, War, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal have been hogging most of the categories. As expected, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy took away most of the awards, including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress, making its tally to 10. Adding the technical awards, its total tally of black lady statuettes becomes 13. Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical and Short Film Winners: Hrithik Roshan’s War, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Score Major Wins (See Full List)
Here's taking a look at all the winners of Filmfare Awards 2020:
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Popular
Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Popular
Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Critics
Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Critics
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu (Saandh Ki Aankh)
Best Film
Gully Boy
Best Director
Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy
Best Film (Critics)
Sonchiriya and Article 15
Best Screenplay
Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy
Best Dialogue
Vijay Maurya - Gully Boy
Best Original Story
Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki - Article 15
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)
Excellence In Cinema Award
Govinda
Best Debut Director
Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ramesh Sippy
Best Debut Male
Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut Female
Ananya Panday - Student of the Year 2
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao - "Ghungroo" (War)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh - "Kalank Nahi Ishq" (Kalank)
Best Lyrics
Divine and Ankur Tewari - "Apna Time Aayega" (Gully Boy)
Best Music Album
Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar
Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva
So what do you think of the winners of Filmfare Awards 2020? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.