Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 65th Filmfare Awards has been happening in Guwahati, Assam on February 15, 2020. Later to be telecast on Colors TV, Filmfare Awards is known for being one of the most prestigious awards shows in Indian cinema. Filmfare Awards 2020 has been hosted by Bollywood's favourite filmmaker and compere Karan Johar and the Uri star Vicky Kaushal. There are performances from Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan et al to be watched here. Filmfare Awards 2020: Akshay Kumar Rehearses to Houseful 4's Bala Song and His Energy is Unbelievable (Watch Video).

Talking about the nominations, films like Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, War, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal have been hogging most of the categories. As expected, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy took away most of the awards, including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress, making its tally to 10. Adding the technical awards, its total tally of black lady statuettes becomes 13. Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical and Short Film Winners: Hrithik Roshan’s War, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Score Major Wins (See Full List)

Here's taking a look at all the winners of Filmfare Awards 2020:

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Popular

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Popular

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Critics

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Critics

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Best Film

Gully Boy

Best Director

Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy

Best Film (Critics)

Sonchiriya and Article 15

Best Screenplay

Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy

Best Dialogue

Vijay Maurya - Gully Boy

Best Original Story

Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki - Article 15

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Excellence In Cinema Award

Govinda

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ramesh Sippy

Best Debut Male

Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Female

Ananya Panday - Student of the Year 2

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao - "Ghungroo" (War)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - "Kalank Nahi Ishq" (Kalank)

Best Lyrics

Divine and Ankur Tewari - "Apna Time Aayega" (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

So what do you think of the winners of Filmfare Awards 2020? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.