Janhvi Kapoor's third film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now streaming on Netflix. The film is one step forward towards a new normal, it was intended to be a theatrical release but after the pandemic, the movie opted for a streamer release, making it a second for Janhvi after Ghost Stories. The reviews of the film are mixed. But if go by Hrithik Roshan's word, the movie will make you laugh and cry. The Krrish actor took to his Twitter handle to praise the film, not a rare act by him. Hrithik wrote, "Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING." Gunjan Saxena: Has Netflix Dropped Karan Johar’s Name From Posters and Trailer of Janhvi Kapoor Film Fearing Sushant Singh Rajput’s Controversy? Here’s a Fact Check!

Gunjan Saxena is based on the true story of the first female IAF pilot to fly into a war zone. Also to be noted, that rumours are afloat that Hrithik will star in a web series soon. So far, rumours suggest that he will star in the desi remake of The Night Manager for Prime Video.

In the past, Hrithik has praised Kiara Advani's Guilty, Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Udta Punjab to name a few.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Tweet Here:

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

Talking about the film, our in-house film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran wrote in his review, "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is a film that steers away from typical stereotypes related to a war biopic, by being a warm and engaging coming-of-age drama. It is simplistic, heartwarming and inspiring, while doing its bit to break the shackles of misogyny and sexism. Also, Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor make a cool combo."

