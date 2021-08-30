Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa popularly known as Guru Randhawa needs no intro! Apart from being a fab singer, he's also a lyricist, music composer, and producer. However, his journey to fame has been no cakewalk. He was named 'Guru' by rapper Bohemia, who is also responsible for making him a sensation overnight by urging T-Series to launch him with Patola. After this, there was no looking back and Randhawa churned many hit tracks. Aur Pyaar Karna Hai Teaser: Neha Kakkar And Guru Randhawa's Romantic Track Is A Soothing Melody With A Promise Of A Tragic Love Story (Watch Video).

In his career so far, some of his chartbuster songs include High Rated Gabru, Lahore, Suit Suit, and many more. Having said that, with 28.4 million followers on Instagram, he has a huge fan base that always supports him. Apart from his professional journey, we've noticed that he is obsessed with luxurious cars. And so, as Guru Randhawa celebrates his 30th birthday today (August 30), here's looking at his addiction with four-wheelers via Instagram. So, let's get started. Varun Dhawan Lip-Syncs Guru Randhawa Song ‘Lagdi Lahore Di’ on Instagram Reel (Watch Video).

Guru With Beauties!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Posing With A PINK Car!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Just Like Everyone, Even He Loves Matte Finish!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Swag Ha!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Shining Bright!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

His First Yellow Mercedes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

It's A Lamborghini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Guru With A White Beast!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

That's it, guys! These photos of Guru posing with cars are enough proof that he loves four-wheelers and how! Having said that, the singer has also India proud by making waves internationally. As he has worked with rapper Pitbull and also Jay Sean. Coming back to his car obsession, keep posting the snazzy pics. Lastly, we wish Guru Randhawa a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).