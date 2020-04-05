Guy Hershberg Captures Candid Moment of Kalki Koechlin and Their Daughter Sappho (View Pic)

Kalki Koechlin with daughter Sappho (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin and her beau Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child on February 7 this year. The duo named their baby girl Sappho. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, celebs have been sharing numerous posts of their home activities across social media platforms. They are definitely utilising quality time with their family during this quarantine phase. While some of the celebs are busy preparing yummy delicacies and getting more into fitness regime, Kalki and Guy are spending quality time with their daughter. Kalki Koechlin and Beau Guy Hershberg Blessed with a Baby Girl - Reports.

Kalki Koechlin often gives netizens a glimpse of her beautiful world on Instagram. She has never shied away from sharing pictures of Sappho on Insta. Like everyone, even Kalki is ensuring preventive measures at home and staying safe. Since quite sometime she has been sharing pics of how she’s dealing things at home during ‘Covid Times’. Well, Guy Hershberg has captured a candid moment of the mother-daughter duo, and it is simply adorable. Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg Pose with Newborn Daughter Sappho, the Actress Thanks Doctors for a Successful Water Birth (View Pics).

Here’s The Pic Of Kalki And Sappho

View this post on Instagram Covid times #loveatfirstsmile 📷@guyhershberg A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Apr 4, 2020 at 11:21pm PDT

Well, it is indeed lovely to see how Kalki Koechlin is enjoying the quality time with her baby girl at home. The mother-daughter duo is all smiles, and we must say, Guy Hershberg has photographed it beautifully. Sappho can be seen looking at her mother with that beautiful smile, and even Kalki just cannot take off her eyes from her daughter. Aww! This is indeed a cute moment. The hashtag that Kalki used, #loveatfirstsmile, is indeed an apt one for this pic.