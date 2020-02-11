Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg Pose with Newborn Daughter Sappho, the Actress Thanks Doctors for a Successful Water Birth (View Pics)

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg’s Pics with Daughter Sappho (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin and beau Guy Hershberg welcomed their little angel Sappho on February 7, 2020. The actress announced this good news on Instagram, in which she also described on how ‘women go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth’. In her latest Insta post, the newly blessed mamma has shared a series of pictures that features her daughter Sappho and also the doctors and team who helped her having a safe delivery, making the water birth a success. Kalki Koechlin and Beau Guy Hershberg Name Their Little Baby Girl, Sappho (View Pic).

If you remember, months ago Kalki Koechlin had stated that she plans to deliver her baby through water birthing. In the latest post Kalki has thanked the entire team for a successful water birth. She wrote, “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!” Kalki Koechlin Pregnant with Boyfriend Guy Hershberg, Planning Water Birth in Goa.

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg Pic with Sappho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:33am PST

Although Kalki Koechlin had plans to deliver her baby in Goa, she enjoyed her maternity leave there and returned back to Mumbai as she neared her due date. Kalki gave birth to Sappho at a hospital in Khar. We are looking forward to more pics of this lovely family!