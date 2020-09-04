Himansh Kohli announced that he has tested positive for COIVID-19 on Friday. His family has tested positive for COVID-19 on August 30. Then, the actor had tested negative. On Friday, things have changed. The Yaariyan actor informed that he, too, has been infected by the disease now, while taking care of his parents and sister. He added that the members of his family are showing signs of recovery. The actor added that while the recovery rate from the disease is high, the virus affects different people in different ways. He revealed that all four members in the family have different symptoms. He also shared a few remedies that helped him with surprising the symptoms.

Himansh wrote, "By god's grace and your prayers, my family has started showing signs of recovery and is getting better at a good speed. A lot of times, we think we have the best immunity, nothing can happen to us, we are a fighter, etc. and we think we are taking all precautions at a pro-level. While looking after my parents and sister, I started showing symptoms too and when I got checked for Covid-19 yesterday, I tested positive.(sic)" Yaariyan Actor Himansh Kohli Has No Motive to Fight Against Nepotism, Says ‘It Exists Everywhere in the World’.

"I don't want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But, all I want to tell everyone is that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way. In fact, all 4 of us in the family have visibly different symptoms and effects caused due to the virus. So, don't take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it. I pray that it never reaches anyone of you, but, please be prepared, caus it can come from anywhere, and at anytime, (sic)" the actor added.

Read Himansh Kohli's Statement Here:

"Don't wait for the infection to start taking precautions. Please take care of yourself and your family," he added.

Over the past few months, many celebrities have revealed their COVID-19 diagnosis. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were admitted to a hospital where they recovered. Gaurav Chopra's parents passed away due to the disease. Musician Wajid Khan died due to the disease. The number of COVID-19 cases in India has almost reached 4 million.

