Actor Himansh Kohli is one of those actors who has made a successful transition from being a television actor into films. But did you know that the chocolate boy of TV was also an RJ with Radio Mirchi in the capital before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams? Himansh, who made his debut on television with Channel V's Humse Hai Life as Raghav Oberoi, became a hot favourite of the youth with his stint. He moved on to Bollywood and soon debuted n the big screen with Divya Kumar's Yaariyaan. After the movie, Himansh went on to do Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI, Ranchi Diaries and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka. Himansh Kohli Supports Kangana Ranaut, Says 'What Happened With Her and Her Studio, Is Gruesome'.

Apart from his RJ and acting skills, Himansh is known for his chocolate boy looks and a killer smile. However, one look at his Instagram and you can figure out that the boy is also a fitness freak. From boxing to back flips to hardcore workout, Himansh is what we can call a gym-addict. Himansh Kohli Tests Positive for COVID-19, Family Shows Signs of Recovery From Coronavirus.

Check Out Some of His Videos Below:

A Love Note To His Gym Routine:

Indeed Sick Back Flips:

View this post on Instagram Sick moves, Sick-er Flips! 🤸🏻‍♂️🙃 A post shared by Himansh Kohli (@kohlihimansh) on Jul 13, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

How To Workout With Home Equipment During Quarantine:

The Perfect Work-Out Partner, Don't You Agree Too?

Impressive Stamina, We Must Say:

Try Try Till You Succeed:

Never Skip Mondays... And We Agree:

The actor turns 31 on November 3 and just a few days ago, brought himself a Porshe, his dream car. He had then revealed, "My birthday is approaching, and 2020 so far has been a dull year for everybody, so I thought of cheering myself up and giving this gift from me to me. Getting a sports car, a mean machine like Porsche has always been on my bucket list, and it took a considerable amount of time to attain it. But, I'm happy the day finally came when I can drive around in my sports car." Well, happy birthday Himansh!

