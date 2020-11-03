Actor Himansh Kohli is one of those actors who has made a successful transition from being a television actor into films. But did you know that the chocolate boy of TV was also an RJ with Radio Mirchi in the capital before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams? Himansh, who made his debut on television with Channel V's Humse Hai Life as Raghav Oberoi, became a hot favourite of the youth with his stint. He moved on to Bollywood and soon debuted n the big screen with Divya Kumar's Yaariyaan. After the movie, Himansh went on to do Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI, Ranchi Diaries and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka. Himansh Kohli Supports Kangana Ranaut, Says 'What Happened With Her and Her Studio, Is Gruesome'.
Apart from his RJ and acting skills, Himansh is known for his chocolate boy looks and a killer smile. However, one look at his Instagram and you can figure out that the boy is also a fitness freak. From boxing to back flips to hardcore workout, Himansh is what we can call a gym-addict. Himansh Kohli Tests Positive for COVID-19, Family Shows Signs of Recovery From Coronavirus.
Check Out Some of His Videos Below:
A Love Note To His Gym Routine:
Indeed Sick Back Flips:
View this post on Instagram
How To Workout With Home Equipment During Quarantine:
The Perfect Work-Out Partner, Don't You Agree Too?
View this post on Instagram
@donutkohli has started personal training classes!! He specialises distraction-control and personal protection. Although my muchkin needs protection himself right now. What should he teach me next? Tell me in the comments below. ❤️ . . . . #HimanshKohli #DonutKohli #Exercise #StayFit #FitnessFreak #doggos #DogLove #PetLove #DogVideos
Impressive Stamina, We Must Say:
View this post on Instagram
Challenge accepted!! @tusshark89 bro & @manojpatil_mr.physique 💪🏻. Such an amazing initiative @ra_rathore ji. 🙌🏻#HumFitTohIndiaFit is not only helping people be less disease prone but also give them a healthier lifestyle. Guys, do follow it religiously and see the change in your lives, you'll feel a lot better within the first week. I want everyone to take up the challenge and make #IndiaFit. 💪🏻 #HimanshKohli #FitIndia
Try Try Till You Succeed:
View this post on Instagram
It's all about staying put, focused and never giving up. That will take you places. Celebrating the #WorldHealthDay doing something which is not only my Me-time but also a great habit my father helped me nurture. #HimanshKohli #WorldHealthDay 🏃🏻♂️🤸🏻♂️❤️ @kuldeepshashi @rahulsuryavanshi27
Never Skip Mondays... And We Agree:
View this post on Instagram
Rule #1 to working out Never Skip MONDAY!! #mondaymotivation #HimanshKohli #gymislife #burnthosecalories 🏋🏻♂️💪🏻
The actor turns 31 on November 3 and just a few days ago, brought himself a Porshe, his dream car. He had then revealed, "My birthday is approaching, and 2020 so far has been a dull year for everybody, so I thought of cheering myself up and giving this gift from me to me. Getting a sports car, a mean machine like Porsche has always been on my bucket list, and it took a considerable amount of time to attain it. But, I'm happy the day finally came when I can drive around in my sports car." Well, happy birthday Himansh!
