Singer Neha Kakkar recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh and the pictures from their wedding was all over the internet. While the newlyweds are having a gala time in each other's company, Neha's ex-partner Himansh Kohli has slammed a fake video that sees him allegedly apologising to Kakkar. We all know that Neha and Himansh had a breakup two years back and the rest is history. Taking to social media, Kohli has called out the video and termed it as a 'manipulative content'. Himansh Kohli Birthday: Baarish Actor Is A Fitness Freak and These Videos Will Prove Our Point.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram story, Himansh wrote, “I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. Who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What’s more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post. Sudhar jao.” Himansh Kohli Tests Positive for COVID-19, Family Shows Signs of Recovery From Coronavirus.

Check Out Himansh Kohli's Instagram Story Below:

Himansh Kohli Instagram Story

Earlier to this Neha's ex-flame had wished her a happy married life while speaking to ETimes. He had said, "Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that." Currently, Neha and her hubby Rohanpreet are honeymooning in Dubai.

Meanwhile, it was with Yaariyan (2014) that Himansh made his Bollywood debut opposite Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria. He was later seen in flicks like Sweetiee Weds NRI, Ranchi Diaries and more. His next is titled as Boondi Raita and sees Sonnalli Seygal and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. Stay tuned!

