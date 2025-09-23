Legendary singer, composer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away suddenly last Friday (September 19, 2025) in Singapore due to drowning, leaving the entire nation in shock. Known as a unifying figure and multi-talented artist, Garg’s contributions spanned over 30 years in music, acting and filmmaking. His extraordinary career included singing thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali and other languages, while also mastering 12 musical instruments such as the dhol, guitar, harmonium, keyboard and tabla. Zubeen Garg Death: Assam State Government to Build Memorial After Singer's Last Rites in Guwahati.

Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours in Assam

Garg’s final journey was marked with full state honours as he was cremated today (September23) in Kamarkuchi, Assam near Guwahati. The ceremony included a ceremonial gun salute, with hundreds of fans and well-wishers attending to pay their respects. Before the cremation, his body was kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex so people could offer their last tributes. The Assam government declared three days of state mourning, during which official celebrations and entertainment events were suspended.

Plabita Borthakur Remembers Zubeen Garg

Actor Plabita Borthakur, speaking to NDTV, shared her heartfelt memories of Garg, calling him Assam’s unifying voice, “This is a personal loss for everyone in Assam. Zubeen was more than just a singer; he was a social activist. He always said, ‘I have no caste, I have no religion.’ He united all of us. His music and aura touched everyone,” she said. She added, “I once messaged him asking for his number and telling him how much I loved his song. Every time I met him, I admired that he spoke without filter. He was unique, sweet and had a great sense of humour.” Zubeen Garg Cremated with Full State Honours in Assam.

Wife Garima Saikia Garg and Fans Bid Emotional Farewell

Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia bid an emotional farewell to her husband, affectionately nicknamed “Goldie” by friends and family. Fans, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate his life, marking the end of an era for Assam’s music and cultural landscape. Zubeen Garg was not only a celebrated singer but also a social activist, speaking out against corruption, advocating for environmental causes and inspiring generations with his music and actions. His sudden death in Singapore, while attending the Northeast India Festival, shocked fans nationwide, prompting an outpouring of condolences across social media.

