‘Ho Gaya Abhi?’: Alia Bhatt Gets Irked After Being Mobbed by Indian Paparazzi at Cannes 2026 (Watch Video)

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Actor Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival took a tense turn this week when a chaotic encounter with photographers prompted a sharp response from the Bollywood star. After being mobbed by a swarm of Indian and international paparazzi upon her arrival, a visibly frustrated Bhatt was heard asking, "Hogaya abhi?" (Are we done now?), before being escorted away by her security team. Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt NOT Ignored by Paparazzi on Red Carpet, and Here’s Proof (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatts Chaotic Moment at Cannes 2026

The incident occurred as Bhatt exited a high-profile screening, where a large contingent of photographers had gathered. Despite a heavy security presence, the crowd breached the designated barriers, leading to a physical scramble to capture the actor’s look.

Eyewitnesses report that the situation became increasingly disorganised, with cameras and microphones coming within inches of the actor. While Bhatt initially posed for photos, the escalating shouting and pushing appeared to test her patience. The "Hogaya abhi?" remark came just moments before she turned to leave, signalling an end to the impromptu photo session.

Alia Bhatts Reaction After Being Mobbed by Paps at Cannes 2026 Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt with fans at The 79th Cannes Film Festival today 📸 pic.twitter.com/BOzdcTfM2w — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 13, 2026

Security Challenges for Global Stars

This isn’t the first time the interaction between Indian celebrities and the paparazzi has sparked debate. However, the intensity of the "paparazzi culture" following Indian stars to European festivals has grown significantly in recent years.

Sources close to the actor’s team suggested that while Bhatt appreciates the support of the media, the lack of personal space during this specific outing posed a safety concern. The festival’s private security eventually intervened to clear a path to her vehicle.

Alia Bhatt’s Growing International Footprint

Alia Bhatt’s presence at Cannes 2026 marks another milestone in her expanding global career. Following her successful debut at the Met Gala and her role as a global brand ambassador for luxury fashion houses, she has become a primary target for photographers at international events. Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Questions ‘Male-Centric’ Films in India, Faces Criticism Over Support for Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Violent ‘Animal’.

Despite the brief confrontation, Bhatt later appeared at a scheduled press conference looking composed. She has not issued a formal statement regarding the incident, though social media remains divided between fans defending her right to privacy and those questioning the aggressive tactics of the photographers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).