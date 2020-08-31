Celebrities came up with many ways to stay active during the nationwide lockdown announced by the Government due to the Coronavirus pandemic. They did digital concerts, many dived into workouts, a lot of them started cooking and Hrithik Roshan learned piano. He also did a Beardo commercial at home. With shoots still taking time to go full throttle, Hrithik decided to do something else. Anybody who is a gaming fan would love to know that now you can choose Hrithik as your avatar. Free Fire India's Be The Hero game has a character Jai modeled on the actor. Krrish 4 to See Hrithik Roshan Reunite With Jadoo? Actor’s ‘Emotional’ Tweet on Koi Mil Gaya Completing 17 Years Hints So!

The video shared by the gaming platform's official Instagram account has Hrithik introducing Jai as the newest character. He is wearing a bulletproof vest and can be seen loading a gun. Check it out here...

Now, what will this character be? From what we have found out after some research over the internet, Hrithik's avatar Jai is a civilian SWAT agent who has been trained to excel in high-risk operations. Reports suggest Hrithik aka Jai's power is called Furious Recharge. Apparently, the moment you exhaust your bullets in the gun, it loads automatically but the number of bullets may vary depending on which level you are.

The character will be introduced in the new update scheduled for tomorrow.

