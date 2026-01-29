Mumbai, January 29: Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most played battle royale games in India. It offers fast-paced, action-heavy shooter gameplay built around survival and strategy. The game delivers a memorable experience via a third-person perspective, dropping players onto a remote island where they must loot weapons and equipment, use vehicles and tactical tools, and eliminate opponents while remaining inside a steadily shrinking safe zone. Below are the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 29, 2026.

Each standard match supports up to 50 players and can be played in Solo, Duo, or Squad modes. After the original Garena Free Fire was discontinued in 2022, Free Fire MAX became the main version available in India, bringing enhanced visuals and refined mechanics. The game is accessible on both Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Garena Free Fire MAX offers improved graphics, smoother animations, richer sound effects, optimised controls, and expanded maps for a more immersive experience. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow players to unlock free in-game rewards such as gold, diamonds, weapon upgrades, and character skins. GTA 6 Release Date, Characters and Price in India; Know All About Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI in 2026.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, January 29, 2026

FFPLUFBVSLOT

​MCPW3D28VZD6

​ZZZ76NT3PDSH

​V427K98RUCHZ

​J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

​3IBBMSL7AK8G

​B3G7A22TWDR7X

​4ST1ZTBE2RP9

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​EYH2W3XK8UPG

​FF7MUY4ME6SC

​U8S47JGJH5MG

​VNY3MQWNKEGU

​ZZATXB24QES8

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

​FJ6AT3ZREM45

​FFN9Y6XY4Z89

​MN3XK4TY9EP1

​FFIC33NTEUKA

HFNSJ6W74Z48

​TFX9J3Z2RP64

​WD2ATK3ZEA55

​D6F8G1L3M7R9XKY

​Y9X5K1H4C6P2W3TN

​FF9MJ31CXKRG

​FFW2Y7NQFV9S

​FFICMCPSBN9CU

​FFMCF8XLVNKC

​FFMC2SJLKXSB

​FFML9KGFS5LM

​FFPLZJUDKPTJ

​FFGYBGD8H1H4

​XZJZE25WEFJJ

​FFCMCPSJ99S3

​RD3TZK7WME65

​ZRW3J4N8VX56

​4N8M2XL9R1G3LHK

​WD4XJ7WQZ42A

​FFMCB7XLVNC

​FFGYBGDB1H4

​FFCMCP5J9SS3

​FFWV2YNQFV9S

​H1J6M4U7L3Z8T9B

​BR43FMAPYEZZ

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for January 29, 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire MAX redemption website at https://ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using a supported account such as Google, Apple ID, Facebook, X, VK ID, or Huawei ID

Step 3: Navigate to the code redemption section after signing in

Step 4: Enter the redeem code in the provided field

Step 5: Click on the “OK” button to proceed

Step 6: Confirm the submission when prompted

Step 7: A success message will appear if the code is valid

Once redeemed, rewards are delivered to the in-game mail. Gold and diamonds are credited directly to the account, while items like weapon skins, outfits, and collectibles can be accessed through the game's Vault. From Penguin Video Game to Penguin Meme: The Adventure Never Ends.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes typically remain active for 12 to 18 hours and are limited to approximately 500 redemptions per code. Expired or invalid codes will not work, so players are advised to redeem them as early as possible to maximise their chances of receiving rewards.

