Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif have always made a striking onscreen pair, as seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Bang Bang (2014). Now, after 11 years, the two stars are back together on screen – but sadly, not for a film. Instead, they appear in a new commercial for a luxury watch brand they both endorse. ‘It Took Six Months’: Rakesh Roshan Talks About Designing Hrithik Roshan’s Iconic ‘Krrish’ Mask, Shares BTS Stories Ahead of Actor's ‘Krrish 4’ Directorial Debut.

Fans were initially excited, seeing them together again. In the ad, Hrithik and Katrina play a married couple celebrating an occasion, where Hrithik’s character gifts his wife a watch with the line, "Time’s now."

Watch the Ad Here:

However, the excitement soon turned into disappointment. Despite portraying a couple, the chemistry felt off, as it became apparent that the two had not actually shot together. Instead, their scenes were filmed separately with stand-ins, later spliced in post-production. This was particularly noticeable in the final scene, where their eyelines fail to match - Katrina gazes past Hrithik’s shoulder rather than at him, making the moment look unconvincing.

A Still From the Ad

The awkward execution left fans wondering why the actors couldn’t have shot on the same day, especially for a campaign meant to highlight their pairing.

Fans React to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's Ad

'Was It Really That Difficult?'

Was it really that difficult to get them on the same day for a shoot ? What is this 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/tFdgdVnFGF — nanju ☀️ (@nityayelavarty) August 24, 2025

'This Looks So Awkward'

omg why couldn’t they actually shoot together this looks so awkward https://t.co/XhQdMMTrsC — shay (@shayararar) August 24, 2025

'God Bless the Production Person'

God bless the production person who tried painstakingly hard to get both artists dates on the same day… Feel your pain bro https://t.co/KeUxskJg7C — Aasheesha Srinivasan (@donsrini_) August 25, 2025

'This Is So Lazy'

'I Hate These Ads'

I hate these ads which celebs shoot separately. The editing is so bad. https://t.co/JYUX6NMEFC — ☆ (@poeticbirdie) August 25, 2025

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster War. The film, also starring Jr NTR in his Hindi debut and Kiara Advani, released on August 14 but underperformed at the box office, becoming the first flop in YRF’s Spy Universe. Next, Hrithik will be seen in Krrish 4, where he also makes his directorial debut, as well as in an upcoming project with Hombale Films. ‘War 2’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Actioner Failed To Impress in Theatres.

Katrina Kaif, who married Vicky Kaushal in 2021, was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s romantic thriller Merry Christmas alongside Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Though the film earned strong reviews, it didn’t perform well commercially. Katrina hasn’t officially announced her next project yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).